From Olaide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, has backed the candidacy of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to be Nigeria’s next president.

The monarch spoke in his Abeokuta, when he hosted the vice-president who was on a visit.

Osinbajo, accompanied by Governor Dapo Abiodun, was in Ogun as part of his consultations with party stakeholders.

Alake said Osinbajo had creditably acquitted himself in service to the nation and was eminently qualified to be the next president.

“Every president from this part of the country that has passed through here has succeeded in becoming the president.

“Every time the vice-president has passed here and gone for something competitive, he has always won; this will not be an exception.

“By the grace of God, our vice-president has paid his dues; he has gone through serving others and has been winning colours all the way.

“He had the same subjects in high school like I had and won laurels. In the university, through his research work, and in the legal practice, he has been most outstanding.

“Why should we not ask you for just one more position to the glory of God, and for the benefit of all Nigerians and you will say `no’? Certainly, not here,’’ the traditional ruler of Osinbajo’s home-state said.

He prayed that Osinbajo’s next visit to the palace would be a “thank you’’ visit after his victory at the poll.

Osinbajo said he was in the palace to brief the traditional ruler on the progress that he had made so far in the pursuit.

“Today is very special; today, I am formally reporting progress to our Kabiyesi, the Alake of Egba Land, my own dear father, whom I know, has been behind several of the other journeys in this political terrain. I want to say that our state has never been short of notable personalities in leadership,’’ he said.

Osinbajo said when he was called upon to serve as vice-president of Nigeria, it was purely providential as he was not a politician then.

He also visited the Akarigbo of Ijebu-Remo and the Olu of Ilaro, both traditional rulers in Ogun.