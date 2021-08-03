On the instruction of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is working out a safe option to resolve the internal political crisis that came on the heels of the Supreme Court ruling last week on the fate of the current APC national Caretaker leadership.

Sources explain last night that already the Vice President had been holding consultations with party leaders and governors on a solution that would save the party from future legal traps and at the same time be acceptable to all within the APC.

As early as Friday last week, the Vice President first held a legal review session with lawyers in the federal cabinet where the issue was discussed and later also engaged in wide consultations with APC governors just before the Ward Congresses of Saturday.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman was also reported to have rushed down to the Villa over the weekend with Kogi State Governor to explain the stance of the current party leadership to the VP after efforts to reach him had failed earlier on Friday.

It is believed that the VP, who has been asked to resolve the matter by the President, is intent on ensuring that the party benefits from what seems to be a legal warning from the Supreme Court ruling which had a 4-3 verdict with the justices questioning the constitutional validity of a sitting governor holding such an executive post as national party caretaker chairman.

While a last minute cancelation of the congresses was on the table on Friday night, APC governors explained to the VP that majority of them would rather prefer to go on with the congresses even though some felt an outright cancelation of the congresses would be inevitable if it went ahead.

A source who is aware of the ongoing consultations said it is not true that the VP directed the Attorney General on the matte, especially since the AGF is not a party official. As for Governor Buni, there was no communication between the VP and him until late Friday night when he reached out to the VP around midnight. But by then the governors had already argued for the continuation of the Congresses, although some Governors including one from north had strongly argued against proceeding with the ward congresses.

