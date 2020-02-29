Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN and former military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, as well as some serving governors have appealed to Nigerian leaders to always exhibit decorum and humility while presiding over the affairs of the people, saying such will remove frictions, unite and take the country to greater heights

They spoke in Ikere Ekiti, on Friday, during the dedication and consecration of Saint Peter Anglican Church ultra modern auditorium donated to Anglican Communion by a legal icon, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN.

Speaking during the church service marking the dedication, Vice President Osinbajo commended Olanipekun for dedicating his life to God through the donation.

The number two man said: “David was the most favoured in the history of mankind despite not being a saint of any kind. If you read your bible, God described David as a man after his heart. Even while trying to describe Jesus, they referred to him as a son of David. But why was David so favoured? Some said because he sang and danced for God, but that is not the case, it was because he built a tabernacle for God.

“So, when this smart lawyer (Olanipekun) told me a year ago that he was building a house for God, I considered him a wise man. And as you are doing this, the mind and heart of God will always attend to your supplications. You have filed so many briefs and won many cases, but this edifice you donated for God is the best brief because it is filed for God”, Osinbajo stated.

The former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, said Olanipekun started fighting for the rights of the people since his university days at the University of Lagos in the 70’s, saying that agitation had groomed him ahead for leadership.

Gowon said: “as a student, Olanipekun was attacking my government when I was the military Head of State. He was fighting for the students as a leader, so his contributions to the growth of humanity now that he has become a successful lawyer is not surprising.”

Waxing philosophical in his contributions, Olanipekun said: “With this donation, I will be more humble. I will never serve any other god except the living God. I stand on this pulpit to tell you that I don’t belong to any secret society. The secret of my life is God.”

Olanipekun advised well-meaning Ekiti indigenes to come home and contribute to the development of the state, saying Governor Fayemi alone can’t fix all the problems.

“Staying in Lagos, Abuja and watch from afar without coming around won’t solve our problems at home. When we die, what shall we be remembered for?”, he queried.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, Governor Kayode Fayemi, described the donor as an “epitome of humility, decency, compassion, hardwork and competence”, who has done Ekiti proud in his chosen career and conduct.

“The gift he bequeathed to the church today confirmed his humility. He could have used the money for other things but he decided to honour God. I pray that the good Lord will continue to bless him as he serves humanity.”

In his sermon after the dedication, the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Archbishop Nicholas Okoh, urged the rich to use their wealth to serve God and humanity, describing this as the best and most rewarding legacy.

Dignitaries at the event include: Gowon, Governor Kayode Fayemi, his counterparts from Ondo , Rotimi Akeredolu; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, Oyo, Seyi Makinde, as well as the All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni.

Others include: ex- governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, ex-Deputy Governors of Ekiti, Prof Modupe Adelabu and Kolapo Olusola Eleka, Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Odein Ajumogobia, SAN, Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti, other traditional rulers, and prominent lawyers.