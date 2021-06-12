By Zika Bobby

The Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation, a major support group advocating for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo presidency in 2023, has called on Nigerians to shun any move by individuals or groups that could threaten the unity and oneness of the Nigerian nation.

In a congratulatory message sent to Nigerians by the organization, OGO’s convener, Folusho Ojo ‘Fosh’ described June 12 as a watershed in Nigeria political history and a turning point for political emancipation. While congratulating Nigerians for standing firm during those challenging days, months and years before wresting power from the military, Fosh commended President Muhamadu Buhari for his magnanimity to recognize the day amidst all odds.

“June 12 stands for unity and we should remain unified. While we are congratulating Nigerians on this important date, we want to appeal to dissident voices among us and promoters of hate speeches, separatist agenda and other activities that could threaten Nigeria’s peace, to embrace peace and allow Nigeria to work. We align with President Buhari’s position that investors would only find Nigerian market appealing for investment when there is peace.

“OGO members in Nigeria and in the Diaspora also specially congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for responding to public demand in declaring June 12 as Democracy Day. With this, it has shown that the two leaders are the real democrats because they listen and respond to people’s demand,”

Fosh also used the June 12 anniversary to call on his members across the country to observe the date in peace and distance themselves from some members of the public who are bent on fomenting trouble. He reminds them of the beauty of democracy and the need for all to remain committed for the purpose for which OGO was established.