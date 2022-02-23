From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for its social service works in the area of clean water, immunisation and several others in Nigeria.

He gave the commendation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when he received a delegation from the church, led by a member of the Quorum of 12 Apostles, Elder D. Todd Christofferson from the church’s headquarters in Salt Lake, Utah, United States of America.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, quoted Osinbajo as saying: “I appreciate the social service works that the church (i.e. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) is doing in the area of clean water, immunisation, and several other things. For faith-based organisations, it is an article of faith that you must contribute to the development of society.

“We need to also speak a bit more about the unity of men and women across the country regardless of their faith and ethnicity. We are at a time in our country where this message is very important. The message of unity, the message of saying nations are built around people who believe in God and those who do not,” Osinbajo said.

Christofferson, accompanied by his wife, and other church leaders and their spouses from within and outside Nigeria, commended the efforts of the vice president in fostering unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians and noted that the church in Nigeria would continue to contribute to the growth and development aside preaching unity among citizens.