From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo lauded the management of Transcorp Hotels for reactivating the hospitality sector in the country with the launch of the Aura hospitality application.

Osinbajo, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the official launch at the well-attended event, unveiled the app with the assistance of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

‘The Transcorp Hotels’ Aura app is a hospitality mobile application to enable its customers to book hotels, short let apartments and dine-in restaurants across the country,’ the Vice President said.

‘Aura is a digital hospitality platform that is simple enough but there are a number of digital hospitality platforms here. I think the unique offering here is putting its huge reputation behind helping customers choose the best accommodation.

‘I think this is great and it will help revive the hospitality industry especially after the downturn in the aftermath of COVID-19.’

Chief Executive Officer of the company Dupe Olusola said the Aura app will create jobs and help diversify the country’s economy.

‘Aura is a digital hospitality platform that gives people the opportunity, at the touch of their fingertips, to book exciting accommodations at all locations in Nigeria.

‘For us, Aura is an opportunity to diversify our economy because it is an opportunity to create jobs and employment, an opportunity to develop domestic tourism and leisure travel.

‘There is nothing that has been done like this before in Nigeria and our plan is to go beyond and to Africa and take on the world.

‘There are so many people that have invested in real estate and have left it fallow and are not actually making money from it. Aura provides an opportunity for you to list your property and be able to make money from it.’

This is an app that connects people to unique accommodation, great food, and experiences to treasure, in grand style and to suit your budget.

‘Our goal is to become the most important platform and ease to help people find the best place to stay on their travels and doing the things they love whilst creating memories.’

Some of the dignitaries include Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader and Ndudi Elumelu, Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment while Tiwa Savage, Timini Egbuson, Neo of Big Brother Naija, Denola Grey were among the entertainment personalities at the event.

