Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says move by the international community to support the successful execution of programmes contained in the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) is welcomed and appreciated.

Osinbajo’s spokesman Laolu Akande in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said the vice president spoke at a virtual meeting with representatives of the international community.

Present at the virtual meeting were representatives of the U.S., EU, UK, agencies of the UN, World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Mr Niyi Adebayo, the Industry, Trade and Investment Minister, a member of the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC), was also in attendance.

Osinbajo applauded the commitment of the international community to support Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the country would take advantage of the crisis to effect significant changes in the critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“I thank you for your generous comments about the NESP; we intend to implement that as closely as possible.

“We hope that when we get to some of the more technical aspects and full implementation, we will then be able to work with you and see in what areas you will be in the position to assist.

“We also look at the pandemic and post-pandemic period as a time when we can make some useful changes.

“We really are working towards ensuring that we take full advantage of the crisis.

“There is no question at all as to our determination to ensure that we are able to quickly surmount the challenges,” he said.

The vice president also restated the government’s condolences on the recent killing of five aid workers on Wednesday in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Edward Kallon, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator of the United Nations System in Nigeria, who led the delegation, said Nigeria’s response to the pandemic was well planned and articulated.

He said that interactions between with the Federal Government and stakeholders would help a smooth implementation of the plan.

Kallon and other members of the delegation commended the development and approval of the NESP offering to assist in its implementation.

“We want to support the vision of (Nigerian) government in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Economic Sustainability Plan gives us the opportunity.

“Members of the delegation will see how the international community can support the Nigerian government with what you are doing,” he said.

He disclosed that the delegation wanted to ensure that there was an international alignment in support of the Nigerian government’s response.

Representatives of foreign governments and international agencies at the meeting included, Mary Beth Leonard, the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Ketil Karlsen, Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS.

Catriona Laing, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria represented by Mr John Primrose the Acting British High Commissioner to Nigeria, also participated.

Others were Mr Chris Pycroft, Head of the Department for International Development (DFID), in Nigeria and Mr Mohamed Yahya, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria.

More so, Mr Kurt Cornelis, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Shubham Chaudhuri and the Country Director of the World Bank in Nigeria.

Ms Jesmin Rahman, the Resident Representative and Chief of Mission, International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Nigeria, among others also joined the meeting.(NAN)