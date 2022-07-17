From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has undergone surgical procedure over recurrent pain sustained from an injury while playing squash, the presidency has said.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, through his verified twitter handle @akandeoj, tweeted: “VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.”

In a related development, Medical Director, Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, has said that the procedure was successful.

In a statement by the doctor who performed the surgical operation on Osinbajo, to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg, said that the procedure has been concluded and was successful.

He also said that the VP is alert and well.

The statement read: “The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.”