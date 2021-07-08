By Chiamaka Ajeamo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised Nigerians to engage the services of Registered Insurance Brokers, in order to effectively protect their assets, irrespective of their economic status and position.

He gave this advice when a delegation of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) led by its President, Mrs. Bola Onigbogi paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He noted that “it is important that our assets are insured, since insurance is the best way to save money, rather than thinking we could save money by not insuring”

The Vice President specifically highlighted the roles of insurance brokers in the insurance value chain and economy, stressing that professionals such as brokers have crucial roles to play in the on-going revitalization of the nation’s economy. He pledged the support of the present administration to the Council, in all areas where it seeks to accelerate insurance awareness and growth of the profession in the country.

Speaking earlier, the President of the Council, Mrs. Onigbogi, applauded the Federal Government for releasing the sum of N9.2 billion for group life for Federal Government employees.

She appealed to the Vice President for support in urging the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to maximize benefits of insurance by budgeting yearly for their assets as a prudential financial strategy.

Onigbogi disclosed that significant progress was already being made in the passage of insurance Consolidated Bill at the National Assembly and expressed delight at the robust opportunity given to the Council for its input into the proposed law.

