From John Adams, Minna

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met with Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello behind closed doors at the Presidential suite in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The Vice President, who arrived the Presidential suite at about 3:45pm after he was received at the Minna Airport by the governor and members of his cabinet, went straight into the meeting between only him and his host.

The details of the meeting was not known but it was gathered that it was not unconnected with the forthcoming 2023 elections in which the Vice President is aspiring as President under the platform of the All Progressive Congress.

After about two and half hours of meeting with his host, the two leaders emerged from one of the five rooms at the Presidential suite and made their way straight to the waiting bus which drove them to the airport. Journalists who had been waiting anxiously to speak with the Vice President were however disappointed as the Vice President declined to speak with Journalists, saying his visit was a private one.

The Vice President flew into Minna with only his personal staff and security as no notable politician accompanied him on the trip.