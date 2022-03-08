From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Teslim Folarin, has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a typical example of Gofld-fearing, loyal and patriotic public administrator in Nigeria.

Folarin, representing Oyo Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, paid the tribute to Osinbajo on his 65th birthday.

In his goodwill message to Osinbajo, he said the acting president, remained a typical example of God-fearing, loyal, dedicated, committed and patriotic public administrator.

The message read in parts: “On behalf of my family and the good people of Oyo Central Senatorial District, I extend most sincere congratulations and best wishes to Nigeria Vice-President and acting president, His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, on the auspicious occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.

“Your Excellency’s achievements, impacts and genuine support for President Muhammadu Buhari are huge and indelible. You remain a precious asset to Yorubaland and Nigeria at large

“As your years, so shall your strength. I join your families, friends, world leaders and millions of Nigerians to celebrate you. May excellent character never depart you. Please accept my solemn best wishes, Your Excellency.”