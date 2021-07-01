From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The vice president Professor Yemi Osinbajo has launched the 28th edition of the national Micro Small And Medium Enterprises Clinic in Jigawa state designed to bring business opportunities closer to the people.

Professor Osinbajo launched the program yesterday (Thursday)during a one day working visit he paid to the state.

The vice president said, MSME Clinic is a project in which federal government is collaborating with .state .governments to host all advisory and regulatory. bodies. of MSME in one place to avoid unnecessary delay and. bottleneck in the setup and development of .the business in Nigeria.

The .vice president reiterated the commitment of federal government to poverty eradication growth and development by creating enabling environment .for the development of big medium and small enterprises in Nigeria.

Mr Osinbajo commended Jigawa state Governor Alhaji Muhammdu Badaru Abubakar for his prudent and exemplary leadership which makes Jigawa to become a Pacesetter on agricultural and SME development in Nigeria.

The Vice president had also during the visit commissioned road projects and launched the distribution of empowerment packages, including tractor and other agricultural implements to over 923 beneficiaries initiated by Jigawa state government.

In her speech during the visit, the State Minister for Trade and Investment Ambassador Maryam Katagum said supporting and. building the capacity of Small and Medium entrepreneurs to improve their production and its standard is very critical as Intercontinental free trade agreement.

She added that, her ministry will collaborate with all government agencies and private entrepreneurs to ensure Nigerians reap from the advantage of the free trade.

Also in his speech Jigawa state Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar commended the federal government under the leadership of Muhammad Buhari for enabling the state to execute various projects and programs that enhanced the Education,, Social and Economic development through a sustained disbursements if various intervention grants to the state.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.