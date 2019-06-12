Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has arrived at the Eagles Square, venue of the Democracy Day celebration.

Osinbajo, accompanied by his wife, Dolapo, was welcome by the Guard of Honour parade comprising the Army, Navy, Air Force and Police with the national anthem.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, lawmaker representing Yobe North senatorial district and Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of House of Representatives have also arrived eagles Square.

The event is the second the duo will be attending since they were elected on Tuesday.

Their first official outing was the dinner and gala night to celebrate Nigeria’s Democracy day hosted President Muhammadu Buhari alongside his Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo which had visiting world leaders in attendance.