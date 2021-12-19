From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Ahmed Lawan, yesterday witnessed the turbanning ceremony of Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari as the Talban Daura and District Head in Daura, Katsina State at a well-attended event graced by dignitaries from across the country.

In his remarks the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk Umar, praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership qualities, adding that power belongs to God, who gives it to whoever He pleases.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, the Emir disclosed that the Daura Emirate Council decided to honour Buhari and his family with the traditional title conferred on Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, given that his father being the President would not be able to take any other title.

Commending both the federal and state governments, the Emir testified that the Katsina State Government has been working hard to end the difficulties of the masses. He added also that Daura has been transformed under the leadership of the President, lauding him for the developmental strides witnessed so far.

Regarding Osinbajo, the Emir of Daura said: “We extend our appreciation to His Excellency, the representative of the president. He, the VP, is a nobleman who keeps his promises and a trustworthy person who has so much patience and knows what to do at any given time.”

He added: “The VP is a very good man, he is my favourite person. He is a very nice and honest man.”

Besides Vice President Osinbajo and the Senate President, other dignitaries at the event included Governor Bello Masari (Katsina), Governor Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and several other members of the National Assembly such as Senator Kabiru Gaya and Member of the House of Representatives, Hafiz Ibrahim.

Also in attendance were the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and members of the Federal Executive Council including Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, Science & Technology Minister; Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister; Clem Agba, Budget & National Planning Minister of State and the Presidential Adviser on Politics, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.