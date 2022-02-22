From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Ahmed Lawan were among prominent Nigerians that attended the burial service of Angela Folarin, wife of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Teslim Folarin, who died in the United Kingdom on January 28 at the age of 47.

The burial service was held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ilupeju, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State. The service was presided over by the Archbishop of Ibadan Diocese of the church, Most Rev’d Gabriel Abegunrin.

The service was also attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; deputy governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan; two former deputy governors of the state, Iyiola Oladokun and Moses Adeyemo; and the current Secretary to Oyo State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun; as well as Head of Service in the state, Alhaja Ololade Agboola.

The list also comprised serving Senators, including Fatai Buhari (Oyo North), Kola Balogun (Oyo South) and members of the House of Representatives, including Akin Alabi, Akeem Adeyemi, Segun Odebunmi, Shina Peller, and Musiliu Akinremi.

Former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro; Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Prof Abiodun Otegbayo; the 2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Bayo Adelabu; a chieftain of APC in the state, Joseph Tegbe, were also among the dignitaries that graced the funeral service.

Though no political figure was allowed to speak during the service in the church, one of Folarin’s friends, who preferred anonymity promised to reroof the church and ensure that its ceiling is also fixed. The promise was made following a call made by the church that the late Angela Folarin had promised that she would reroof the church and fix the ceiling before death took her away prematurely. The cost of the project was put at N20 million by the church.

In the homily delivered by the Dean, North Deanery of the Catholic Church, Diocese of Ibadan, Very Rev’d Father Felix Ethapeme, the deceased was described as a God-fearing woman, saying: ”She contributed immensely to the advancement of the church and the society during her lifetime.”

He charged the congregation to be God-fearing, live to serve God, and be exemplary in life towards achieving a better society and at the same time, glorify God. He added that in achieving a better society, parents also have a significant role to play by raising their children to know God’s love, know God and serve the only.

His words: “If we do this we will have our two eyes closed and live in a better society. Let us stand up to our responsibilities as good parents and train our children very well so that we can have a society that is devoid of rancour and trouble. We all have a role to play in making Nigeria a better place.”

After the service, Angela Folarin, a lawyer and Yeye Ayingun Olubadan, was given a private burial in Ibadan at a cemetery.

In his tribute, Senator Folarin, representing Oyo Central in the National Assembly, said: “I am still in a state of shock and disbelief. But who am I to question Allah, who knows all and owns all? I wish this was just one of your many pranks, wishing you would suddenly call me to say it was all a joke.

“Angie, having you in my life, was my dream come true, all I ever desired. Words cannot describe the emptiness I have felt since you left me and our boys alone in this sinful word. But I take comfort in the belief that we shall again reunite in aljana. I miss a million things in you: Your mind, body, advice, encouragement, calls, your meals! I miss everything about you. I forever will.

“We had dreams we prayed to achieve together. I promise not to let go of those dreams. I shall achieve them for you and our boys. They say only the good die in their prime. You were certainly the best of the good. Good night my darling wife, most loyal friend, co-strategist, pillar of support and caring mother.”