Maduka Nweke

Attending this year’s Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS) are top dignitaries like Vice President Yemi Osinabjo; Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of House of Reps Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Mohammed Bala of Bauchi state; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state; Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and many others.

With over 40, 000 participants and over 400 exhibitors, the importance of this year’s event cannot be overemphasised as Osinbajo is expected to lead a delegation of top public officials, governors, ministers, legislators, commissioners, all housing and construction association leaders and organised private sector to declare the event open.

The event will be presenting a premium platform of learning and networking for all stakeholders later this month in Abuja.

An international housing expert, Debra Erb, of Overseas Private Investment Corporation, USA, will lead a strong delegation of international investors and experts to Nigeria for an event that will have the most impact in the country’s housing and construction industry.

The show has been reckoned as the number one place for highest number of international experts in housing and construction sharing their experience and knowledge on the best ways to finance affordable housing, mortgage and construction. Over 30 speakers from 15 countries , drawn from reputable institutions like mortgage banks, real estate companies, housing regulatory agencies, construction companies, housing finance firms etc. , will speak on the theme: ‘’Driving Sustainable Housing Finance Models in the Midst of Global Uncertainty.’’

Top among the international guest list include, Lew Shulman, the CEO and Chairman of The Board, iBUILD Global Incorporated, USA; Debra Erb, Managing Director of Housing Programs for the Overseas Private Investment Corporation; Kecia Rust, Executive Director and founder of the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa (CAHF); Anders Lindquist, Founder and President, Business Development at EchoStone housing; Robert Hornsby, CEO of American Homebuilders of West Africa (AHWA); Olivia Caldwell, Principal at the Affordable Housing Institute (AHI); Mounia Tagma, Regional Manager, Affordable Housing Institute, Morocco; Andrew Chimphondah, MD of Shelter Afrique, and many more. Foreign ministers of works and housing like Samuel Atta Akyea from Ghana and others from countries like Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and many more have confirmed their participation. This delegation also includes international diplomats and high commissioners representing governments and international organisations.

These high level participants will hope to adapt whatever resolutions that had been agreed upon at the show in their respective countries and organisations for the advancement of housing and construction initiatives.

The show will also host international exhibitors of housing and construction wares, affordable mortgage, building construction materials, home interior decorations, home and office furniture, roofing sheets, blinds, tiles, mixing and interlocking machines, paints, home lighting, cement and many more innovations in the global industry.