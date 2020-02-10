Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has departed Abuja to attend the state funeral for former President Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya, in Nairobi on Tuesday.

He is to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at Moi’s funeral; the late Kenyan leader died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, aged 95.

Moi was the second and longest-serving president of Kenya from 1978 to 2002.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande said Osinbajo would be joining other African heads of state and world leaders expected at the occasion scheduled to hold at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The vice-president, who is accompanied on the trip by senior government officials, is expected back in Nigeria on Tuesday.