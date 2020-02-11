Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has departed Abuja to attend state funeral for former President Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya, in Nairobi Tuesday.

He is to represent President Muhammadu Buhari Moi’s funeral who died on Tuesday, 4th February, aged 95.

Moi was the second and longest-serving President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande said, Osinbajo would be joining other African Heads of State and world leaders expected at the occasion scheduled to hold at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.