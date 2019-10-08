Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo left for Oslo, yesterday, to attend the Nordic-African Business Summit scheduled for Monday through Wednesday.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo was honouring a personal invitation of the Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, adding that attending the summit was in pursuit of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), especially regarding the active mobilisation of foreign investment.

The statement explained: “The invitation is a long standing one and the event, holding from Monday to Wednesday, is being organised to give particular prominence to trade and investment ties between Africa and the Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

“The summit will attract the largest Nordic companies doing business or interested in doing business in Nigeria, with interests in agriculture, light manufacturing, transportation, digital technology and entertainment, oil and gas, and renewable energy.

“Specifically, Prof. Osinbajo would, among other critical issues, be speaking on the strides made by the Buhari administration in improving the economy and human capital development.

“The Vice President will also headline a specific Nigeria-focused investment roundtable, which is expected to lead to increased trade and investment into Nigeria by building confidence about business prospects in the country and its role as an economic gateway into Africa.”

He is expected back on Thursday.