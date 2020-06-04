Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) on Thursday interacted with the leadership of the National Assembly on the draft Sustainability Plan ahead of its submission to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ESC is saddled with the responsibility of developing a credible sustainability plan for repositioning the Nigerian economy now and post COVID-19 crisis period.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the virtual meeting, anchored from the Presidential Villa, was attended by the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and several other principal officers of the National Assembly, including opposition members.

Mr Osinbajo said the meeting was called to consult with the National Assembly before the committee’s report is submitted to Mr President.

Praising members of the National Assembly, Osinbajo noted that the president had always commended the good working relationship between the executive arm of the Federal Government and the current National Assembly.

He added that it was very clear that COVID-19 had presented the country with an enormous economic challenge and also an opportunity.

‘This is why the Economic Sustainability Committee is interacting with the National Assembly,’ he noted.

Both the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila welcomed the plan and commended the president and the vice president for calling the meeting to enable the legislative arm of government review the plan and make comments.