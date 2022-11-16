By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and several education stakeholders are expected to grace the 2022 National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) annual International Conference and Exhibition on November 29 to December 2.

Briefing newsmen on the forthcoming conference, NAPPS National President, Chief Yomi Otubela, disclosed that prominent personalities from the political space, academics, and consulting would grace the event and that it promises to be refreshing and rewarding.

“The Vice President, Professor Yomi Osinbajo will deliver the keynote address, while the Governor of Oyo state, Engr. Seyi Makinde is the Special Guest of Honour/Host Governor, with several political figures billed to attend the event,” he revealed.

Otubela said the NAPPS International Conference and Exhibition, which is slated to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State would present a window of business opportunities from over 50,000 member schools of the association to firms wishing to build a business partnership with the association.

The NAPPS president revealed that the event would usher in a quick engagement of organisations’ products and services from our member schools, parents, and various stakeholders.

He said the annual conference theme “Revamping Africa’s Education for Sustainable Development: Private Education Perspective” will provide an avenue for the association to host participants, comprising school proprietors from across different states and outside the country with the participation.

Chief Otubela used the opportunity to call on organisations that intend to partner with NAPPS during the international conference and exhibition to take advantage and enjoy mouthwatering benefits from NAPPS.

In the area of security, he explained that the association is partnering with security agencies to secure the environment during the event.

The NAPPS president appreciated partners for the conference and promised to host a successful International Conference and Exhibition.