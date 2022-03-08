From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday mark his 65th birthday at the Presidential villa in Abuja, surrounded by the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Government officials and some women to the International Women Day with the theme “BreakTheBias”.

The SGF in a statement released later, felicitated with the VP on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), describing him as an outstanding public servant, lawyer, pastor and the epitome of humility and loyalty in service to fatherland.

He said: “Prof. Osinbajo’s dexterity in leadership is exemplified in the management of the nation’s economy through the chairing of the National Economic Council (NEC),which has resulted in economic recovery as well as stabilization of the macro economic policies in stimulating growth in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), for sustainable growth and development.

“FEC prays God to continue to shower Prof. Osinbajo with good health, protection and wisdom to enable him support the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”