From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Tuesday, harped on the need to constitution strengthen the position of traditional rulers in a bid to make them play more prominent roles and impact more positively on the society.

Speaking at the 8th Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture Series held at the Government in Kano, the Vice President held that a strengthened traditional institution in the country would go a long way in assisting the fight against insecurity in the North and in the country.

Osinbajo. who delivered a keynote address at the occasion, noted that the soul of the North was presently being contested by some of the evilest and destructive forces in contemporary times, observing that the traditional institution in the region has a role to play in defeating these forces.

He recalled with delight the contributions of traditional rulers in the making of the well-structured Emirate System in Northern Nigeria, which sustained peace and security of the region, including providing. an avenue for genuine conflict resolution.

He lauded,Sir Ahmadu Bello for his love for the poor, for his humility, and service, for his punctuality, and for his generous contributions to mankind as a whole, among his several qualities

The Chairman, Board of Trustees,Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation and former Governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, cautioned Nigerians against voting for money bags in 2023.

Speaking as a guest speaker at the occasion, Aliyu stressed that no amount of money would intimidate Nigerians to vote for the wrong candidate.

He insisted that the Vice President, Yomi Osibanjo has done wonderfully well in his present charge and understood the economic and other challenges facing the nation better than any other aspirant

Aliiyu also lamented the security problems ravaging the Northern region, saying that in the North today, children cannot go to school while farmers cannot go to their farms

He said that it was rather uncomfortable that the 19 Northern States of Nigeria today was less than one united Northern Nigeria in the days of Sir Ahmadu Bello.