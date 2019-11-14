Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with Mr Jack Ma, the co-founder and former Executive Chairman of the China’s Alibaba Group at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

Ma is in Nigeria as a guest speaker at the first-ever Digital Economy Summit with the theme ‘Leveraging Digital Economy for Trade & Investment’, at the Statehouse Banquet Hall, Abuja, on Thursday and Friday, November 14 and 15.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment said the summit is in line with the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s drive to diversify the economy and lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty over the next 10 years, whilst taking advantage of the opportunities in the digital economy.

Designed to focus on how best to support the growth of a new burgeoning industry as part of the readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Digital Economy Summit is hosted by the Ministers of Industry, Trade & Investment, Communications & Digital Economy, and Science & Technology.