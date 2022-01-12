From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A supporter group, Organised Private Sector for Osinbajo (OPS 4 Osinbajo), has declared that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is more credible than the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

‘Even though an aspirant has informed Muhammadu Buhari about his 2023 ambition, the most credible option still appears to be Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and for the organised private sector as well as the citizenry, Osinbajo offers much fertile ground for hope to rapidly germinate,’ the group spokesman, Abdulrahman Farouk, stated in Abuja on Monday.

The group further argued that Vice President Osinbajo is far better intellectually equipped than any current presidential aspirant for the task of leading Nigeria’s economic rejuvenation towards future greatness.

‘With Osinbajo, Nigeria’s organised private sector has much basis for optimism about post-2023 economic activities,’ the group’s spokesman added.

He also emphasised that Vice President Osinbajo’s consistent focus and insider knowledge of the objectives and challenges related to the Buhari administration’s economic programmes are great advantages towards Nigeria’s economic rejuvenation.

The group, in a statement, insisted that Osinbajo’s candidature offers much hope for citizens who have high expectations about job creation, increased earnings and growth.

‘Getting Nigeria’s economy to grow faster than the population is going to take a lot of consistent planning, discipline and integrity, as well as great consistency in implementation but with his sharp focus, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is expected to do well,” he stated.

According to Farouk, ‘economic reforms and fair incentives needed to generate rapid economic multiplier effects that can accelerate employment generation, increased export earnings and other economic dividends for Nigeria appear better assured when someone like Professor Osinbajo is in power.

‘The idealistic and very patriotic pursuit of various economic policies led by Osinbajo speak volumes about future potentials for people-focused policies; under his supervision, Nigeria’s social investment programmes have been ranked internationally but much more good news should unfold when he is fully in the saddle by 2023,’ he added.