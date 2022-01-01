From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The umbrella organisation of the groups drumming support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, The Progressive Project ( TPP), have tipped him as the best and most qualified to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. TPP also noted that with the increasing support from citizens in all parts of the federation, 2021 was a great year for those mobilising towards actualising the Osinbajo Presidency in 2023. In a statement issued from TPP’s newly opened operations headquarters in Wuse, Abuja, Director of Operations, Usman A. Usman, acknowledged the positive impact of elite and mass groups whose “altruistism and patriotism have brightened possibilities for the Osinbajo Presidency in 2023.

“TPP, the umbrella organisation of various groups, including the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) which has been moving quietly across various states, now has much cause for optimism about 2022,” TPP’s statement read. The coalition further recalled that the warm and fatherly support from the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk as well as his positive comments on the leadership qualities of VP Osinbajo rank high among all those mobilising for an Osinbajo presidency.

“In a season where many top politicians only hide and weigh things very carefully before throwing their weight behind anyone, Nassarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule pointedly told us that progressive governors are very much inclined towards the presidential candidate that we want. As many can easily recall, during PCG’s mobilisation visit to Nassarawa State on September 30, Governor Sule told us that “We have the opportunity of having a gentleman that is a totally party person, loyal man to Mr President. And I believe you are selling him earlier than he is selling himself, which is the way it is supposed to be.”