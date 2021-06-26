From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the Chairman, National Law Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa and other influential Nigerians at the weekend warned against drug abuse and its destructive effects on victims and the nation at large.

They converged on SilverBird Cinemas for the premiere of the movie “The Silent Baron”, produced by Ifeanyi Ukaeru in collaboration with the NDLEA in commemoration of the 2021 United Nations Day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The movie chronicles the life of a young Nigerian man Anslem, who specialises in luring young, pretty, naïve ladies by disguising himself as a young businessman in search of love and a bride to take back to Europe where he resides. He sweeps them off their feet with expensive gifts, convinces their parents to allow him to marry them and eventually uses them to transport hard drugs abroad.

The plot took a new twist when Anslem crossed paths with Frank, a dogged NDLEA officer recently posted to the Airport and saddled with the obligation to secure Nigeria’s certification by America.

The NDLEA boss said he hoped the movie would impact positively on the society especially the youth and help retrace the steps of those who were already on wrong paths. He added that just like the movie portrayed, the law would always catch up with drug traffickers.

According to the producer who doubles as the writer, “The Silent Baron” seeks to inculcate good family values and promote good morals. He said the movie was borne out of the desire to have a drug free society and contribute to nation building. He added that most criminal acts stems from the influence of drugs.

“We are aware that proprietors of most heinous crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, and so on draw their inspiration from the use of illicit drugs.

“This movie was borne out of the desire to have a drug free society. It has always been my intention to contribute to nation building.

“We want to make a lasting impression in the lives of Nigerians; we want them to see that it is not all that glitters in gold.

“It is not just a film; it is a project; it is a call for surveillance; for Nigerians to take responsibility and be alert in this fight against drug trafficking and illicit drug” Ukaeru stated.

The Producer urged Nigerians to support and encourage the NDLEA in its fight against drug trafficking. He thanked the NDLEA for providing adequate assistance in bringing the movie to fruition.

Also speaking to newsmen on the red carpet, one of the actors and major characters of the movie, Enyinna Nwigwe, who played the role of Anslem, said he was fascinated by the script because of the storyline and its significance. He noted that the movie attempts not only to address the issue of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the most captivating manner, but also shares the travails of the NDLEA in the course of their duties.

The event also had in attendance, heads of other law enforcement agencies, Europeans Union representatives, British High Commissioner amongst other top dignitaries.

