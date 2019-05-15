Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Mrs Funke Egbemode-led Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

Egbemode was re-elected earlier in the month at the guild’s 2019 Biennial Convention in Lagos.

Others in the delegation are Mr Umaru Tudunwada, Deputy President, Mr Mustapha Isa, Vice-President West, and Mrs Mary Atolagbe, the General Secretary.

Others are Mrs Victoria Ibanga, Treasurer; Mr Ken Ugbechie, Social/Publicity Secretary and Mr Austeen Elewodalu, Assistant General Secretary.

Also in the delegation are Hajia Sani, Vice-President (North), Mr Samuel Egbala Vice-President (East), Mr Steve Nwosu and Mr Eze Anaba, Standing Committee members for the (West), Mr Ngwoke Ngwoke and Mr Freston Akpor, Standing Committee members (East), Catherine Agbo and Husseina Ibrahim Standing Committee members (North).