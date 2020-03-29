Moshood Adebayo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader and former Lagos State governor as a visionary and transformative leader.

Osinbajo, in his message to Tinubu on his 68th birthday, yesterday, regretted that the restrictions necessitated by COVID-19 had hindered the traditional colloquium held to mark the APC’s national leader birthday.

“Your exceptional political career and service has inspired millions; it is true that few leaders have developed as many leaders from the ranks of their protégés as you have done.Your incredibly large and generous heart, political astuteness and uncommon intellect have become the stuff of legend.

“Today, but for COVID-19, we would, as we have done in the past twelve years, celebrated this day with the “Bola Tinubu Colloquium,” where we do what is your greatest passion, proffering answers to developmental questions. We will by God’s grace still do this and many more. I pray for you sir, that as your days, so shall your strength, wisdom and favour be with God, in Jesus name,” Osinbajo said.

Similarly, the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has congratulated Tinubu on his 68 birthday.

Chairman of the Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, described Tinubu as a personality worthy of note.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is a leader who serves with diligence, courage and compassion in such a manner that he clearly articulates and canvasses for issues that directly affect the people. He has remained consistent in advocating for matters that unite Nigerians and also promote the economic development of the country,” Lalong said.

He acknowledged the contributions of Tinubu as national leader of the APC and one of its founding fathers, saying he continued to provide exemplary leadership for the ruling party.

Lalong urged Tinubu not to relent in upholding the path of cooperation and collaboration among different segments of the Nigerian society.

“This will enable the nation overcome the challenges of insecurity, religious intolerance, corruption and economic sabotage,” he said.

Also, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, congratulated Bola Tinubu on his 68th birthday.

The governor in a message by his spokesperson, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the former governor of the state as a pathfinder, a visionary leader and a rare mentor.

He said Tinubu had contributed in no small measure to the socio-political and economic development of Lagos and Nigeria.

“It is no news that the story of Nigeria’s democracy today cannot be told without Asiwaju’s name boldly written in gold. What do you say about a man of many parts on the occasion of his birthday? A visionary leader, with exceptional abilities in various areas of human endeavours. Indeed his achievements are almost impossible to capture in a single book, not to say in a mere statement. Asiwaju as a pathfinder, navigated and charted the developmental course of modern Lagos and raised the bar of governance as well as public service in the state. Asiwaju’s strength lies in his firm belief in a united and indivisible Nigeria that is without religious and ethnic bigotry,” the statement said.

The Centre for Lesderdhip and Justice (CLI) also hailed the contribution of the the former Lagos State governor to national development.

The group, in a statement by its president, Emmanuel Umohinyang, said Tinubu had demonstrated unparalleled leadership.

“We join millions of Nigerians especially all lovers of democracy, across the globe in wishing Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a trojan of our democratic struggle a happy 68th birthday. That Tinubu has clearly shown that he is committed to democratic struggle was not too late to identify after joining forces with the likes of Gani Fawehinmi, Balarabe Musa, Beko Ransom Kuti, Femi Falana, Baba Adesanya, Gen. Alani Akinrinade and many others during the NADECO era.”