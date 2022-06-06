From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is not involved in an accident, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, has said.

Akande who took to his verified twitter handle @akandeoj, said the VP was on his way to the airport heading to Owo, Ondo State, where yesterday’s attack occurred when his convoy ran into a traffic incident and directed his medical term to help the victim.

Akande tweeted: “On his way to the airport this morning, VP came across a road traffic accident, stopped to lend assistance, & ensured victim was taken to the hospital with VP’s convoy ambulance. He then proceeded on his trip and is now in Ondo State heading to site of yesterday’s attack in Owo.”

