Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has urged youths to imbibe the virtues of diligence and hard work, noting that the South-South Innovation Hub presents opportunities to contribute to societal growth through innovation.

Prof. Osinbajo gave the admonition at the Edo Youth Leadership Summit 2019, tagged Imagine, which held at SIO Event Center, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki also called on youth to be productive and take charge in defining a new narrative for development through the use of technology as provided for in the Edo Innovation Hub, which houses the South-South Innovation Hub.

Speaking on the need for youths to be innovative and diligent, Osinbajo said the path to failure and success are the same across the globe, urging participants at the event to be of good character, work hard and be committed to legitimate dreams.

“No matter how talented and well-connected or your status or the wealth of your parents, you will soon discover that the difference between failure and success is character, hard work and diligence, which are all you need to achieve success in life,” the vice president added.

Osinbajo noted that these are fundamental principles of success as lack thereof makes it extremely difficult to succeed in life.

He commended the organisers of the Summit, noting that participants must ensure they put into practice the lessons from the Summit to make headway in life.

Governor Obaseki on his part, reiterated the need for integrity, transparency and hard work to succeed.

“Life is about certain core values and if you don’t have such values you will be limited in life. As a government, we want to refer to the values of transparency, integrity and hard work as no system will survive without these core values.”

Obaseki thanked the Vice President for setting up the South-South Innovation Hub, as it has helped transform the lives of the youths in the state.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, said the focus of the President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration is to reduce corruption in the country.

He said the Federal Government has shown that political position is for service and not for self agrandisement.