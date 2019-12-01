Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha were among dignitaries who were in Aso Villa Chapel, in the State House, Abuja to give God thanks for the numerous things he did in their lives in the year 2019.

At End-of-Year Thanksgiving Service of the Villa Chapel on Sunday, they acknowledged God for being merciful to Nigerians in diverse ways, stressing that in spite of obvious challenges bedevilling the country, Nigeria remains one, united entity.

In his message after the service on Sunday, Osinbajo declared that God has more in store for the country even as the year is coming to an end.

The Vice President prophesied that God is going to bless the land and prosper it beyond the imagination of skeptics.

Commenting on his wishes for Nigeria, he said: “My message to Nigerians is founded in the scripture of Psalm 65 vs 11. God is going to crown the end of this year with his goodness and abundance, He will give us the fatness of the land. I believe very strongly that God is going to bless this land and prosper it, not just at the end of this year but the coming one.”

Osinbajo had in February this year, survived a helicopter crash while on a campaign tour in Kogi State.

The incident happened prior to the 2019 general elections which returned President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

The SGF, Boss Mustapha urged Nigerians to have a heart of gratitude at all times.

He said: “My specific message to Nigerians all over the world is that we should have a heart of gratitude to God; for everything in every situation, we must give thanks to God; the heart of gratitude is always very pleasing to the Lord – that you show gratitude in the little things you see in your life.

“Looking back we are just 31 days to the end of the year, if you see how God has taken us from the first of January 2019 to this present moment, so many people have not been able to see this day but as a result of God’s mercy and grace we are here.”

Omo-Agege said the fact that the President is hale and hearty as well as the cooperation between the legislative and executive arms of government called for thanksgiving.