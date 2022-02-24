From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday commissioned the 78-apartment doctors quarters in Maiduguri built by Borno State government.
The VP who is on a day visit to Borno, also commissioned a mega school as well as shopping complex constructed by the government to boost economic activities in the state capital.
The Vice President lauded Gov Babagana Zulum’s use of little resource to execute many projects within three years of his administration.
“I have seen steady government in Borno State. Gov Zulum has proved that it is possible to do incredible things with little resource with so many achievements” he said.
He also commissioned other projects including road and nega school within the metropolis
The quarters according to the governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau, comprise 78 units of three bedroom apartments. It is 13 blocks of two-storey buildings with each block having six apartments, he explained.
