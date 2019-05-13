Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on June 25 declare open Osun State economic summit.

In his inauguration speech on November 27, 2018, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, while revealing his plan for the summit, said it will reposition the state’s economy and showcase its huge potential to local and foreign investors.

He said: “The multi-stage and multi-stakeholder summit will dissect and recommend strategies which will drive meaningful youth employment, enhance food security, agricultural development, activate mining prospects and boost tourism potentials of this state”

“We will showcase Osun as a strategic location for industrialisation. We are convinced that the peaceful atmosphere, a welcoming people, low crime rate, communal peace and the relative stability of electricity supply, will attract local and foreign investors.”

A statement yesterday by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Adeniyi Adesina, quoted the governor’s Chief of Staff, Charles Diji Akinola, as saying the three-day economic and Investment summit will hold between June 25 and 27 in Osogbo, the state capital.

The statement added that Governor Oyetola “is committed to putting the state on the path of economic growth and prosperity,” adding that the objectives of the summit include sharing with critical stakeholders the economic roadmap of the Oyetola administration and to showcase investment opportunities in the state to investors.

“Besides, it will focus on seven key potential growth sectors which include: agriculture, mining, ICT and innovation, culture, tourism and creative economy, youths and jobs through light manufacturing, infrastructure development, and industry/commerce.”