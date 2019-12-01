THE Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola; former Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon and General Abdulsalami Abubakar, have charged Nigerians on selfless service to humanity, describing it as ‘ultimate’ to national development and nation-building.

They implored Nigerians to imbibe philanthropic spirit by dedicating their wealth and resources to serve God and to impact positively on the lives of others.

The four eminent Nigerians spoke on Saturday at the Unveiling and Dedication of Owa Ofokutu (Memorial) Ecumenical Centre (OOFEC), in Ilesa, Osun State.

Owa Ofokutu was the Paramount Ruler of Ijesa land from 1842-1856, and the edifice was built, donated and dedicated in his memory by Professor Debo Adeyemi of Ofokutu’s royal family.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who was represented by the Chaplain, State House, Abuja, Pastor Seyi Malomo, called on Nigerians to promote unity, love, and togetherness.

Osinbajo who described unity as central to development said Nigerians must begin to see strength in their diversity.

In his remarks, General Abdulsalam Abubakar described the good gesture of the donor as “phenomenal and worthwhile”.

He advocated the need for Nigerians to renew their faith in God by rededicating themselves to service to humanity.

On his part, General Yakubu Gowon urged Nigerians to emulate the good gesture of the donor.

Gowon noted that the dedication of the buildings to the service humanity was an affirmation to biblical verses.

He urged the people of Ijesa land and its environs to put the facilities to good use.

Inaugurating the edifice, Governor Oyetola, urged Nigerians to focus on things that can strengthen the bond of unity.

Governor Oyetola implored well-spirited Nigerians, irrespective of their religious beliefs and persuasions, to emulate the motive and the noble initiative that can strengthen the ties of unity in the country.