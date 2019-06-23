Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his United States counterpart, Mr Mike Pence, are to discuss matters of mutual interests between Nigeria and the US, economic prospects and other related matters in Washington DC.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, in a statement said that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday while he will be meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday in New York.

The vice president who will also meet with the Council on Foreign Relations is expected back in Abuja on Thursday.