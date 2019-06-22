Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his United States counterpart, Mr. Mike Pence, are to discuss matters of mutual interests between Nigeria and the US, economic prospects and other related matters in Washington DC.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, in a statement said Osinbajo the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Vice President will also meet with other key groups and interests in the country.

Osinbajo will be meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday in New York.

The Vice President who will also meet with the Council on Foreign Relations is expected back in Abuja on Thursday.