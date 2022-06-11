From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday visited the campaign office of The Progressive Project (TPP), a coalition of support groups that backed his presidential aspiration, reiterating his commitment to the dream of a new Nigeria.

According to him, despite the outcome of the results of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special Convention for its Presidential Primary on Wednesday, he will support the winner and flag-bearer of the party for the 2023 presidential elections, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo described the clamour for a new Nigeria as a movement.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“This movement is a movement within a party also, we are not doing something that has not been heard of before. What is new is that we have a firm belief that a new Nigeria is possible and it is possible through us who are here.

“We went to the convention, and the results showed us clearly that we lost, but it is only a battle, it is not the war. There are battles ahead, but we will win the war for a new Nigeria. I have no doubt in my mind that we will win that war for a new Nigeria.

“That is why our movement for a new Nigeria must remain strong and firm. And we will do everything to keep our movement strong and solid.”

According to the Vice President, despite the result of the APC Presidential Primary, “the dream of a new country remains alive and well… We will have at the back of our minds, that what you have started in the various movements, coming into one, is the seed that will birth a new nation. You and I know the time has come and we will devote everything to it.

“I am committed and will remain committed to that dream (of a new Nigeria), for as long as you are willing and recognize that we have not yet written the story of this country, we have not yet completed the story of this country. As a matter of fact, the story has just begun, this movement has just started.”

He added that, “a new Nigeria has only just started, and everywhere across this land, it will be clear to all that a new Nigeria has been born. Once the genie comes out of the bottle, you cannot put it back. The word has been spoken; it cannot be taken back: it is time for a New Nigeria.”

Pledging support for the APC presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Osinbajo recalled the personal letter he wrote to Tinubu yesterday congratulating him on his victory at the party primary.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .