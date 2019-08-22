Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the 96th National Economic Council meeting and the fourth for the year 2019.

The NEC comprises state governors and relevant ministries of government and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Opening prayer was offered by the Sokoto State Governor and the deputy chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Aminu Tambuwal.

At the meeting were the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba.

Others at the meeting include the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

Those in attendance before the meeting went into closed door session are Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Umaru Fintri (Adamawa), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Willie Obiano (Anambra), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Dairu Ishiaku (Taraba), Abubakar Badaru, (Jigawa), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Ganiyu Oyetola (Osun) Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).

The Cross River Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivira Esu is also in attendance.