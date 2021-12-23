Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, presided over an extraordinary meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was held in a hybrid format at the State House Council Chambers.

Ministers physically present included, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Abubakar Malami, Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation and Hajia Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika.

Others were Minister of Interior, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu and Minister of State for Health Dr Olorunnibe Mamora, Minister of State for Environment, Ms Sharon Ikeazor and Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Mr Ade Ipaye, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President among others also attended.

At the Wednesday meeting, FEC approved N5.7 billion for the execution of two Water Supply projects in Yobe, and purchase of seeds for various crops to boost food production in the country.(NAN)