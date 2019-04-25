Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for an official visit.

He is there to commission development projects in the education, healthcare and transport sectors.

At the end of the visit, President Buhari will proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit.

He is expected to return to Nigeria ‪on May 5.

The meeting started around shortly after 11am at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, when Osinbajo walked into the Council Chambers.

After a rendition of the National Anthem, Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu said the Muslim prayers, while his counterpart in the ministry of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalong, offered the Christian prayer.

Twenty one ministers were in attendance when the meeting commenced.

Also in attendance are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.