Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari left Abuja to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Thursday.

Buhari accepted the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the two Holy mosques to perform the lesser hajj.

He is expected back in the country on Tuesday, May 21.

The meeting started shortly after 4.pm at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, as soon as Osinbajo arrived from official assignment outside Abuja.

Several ministers were in attendance when the meeting commenced.

Also in attendance are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.