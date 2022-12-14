From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House Villa, Abuja, with seven ministers physically attending.

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Washington, accompanied by Governors Bala Mohammed and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Bauchi and Kwara States, respectively, to attend a weeklong United States-Africa Leaders Summit.

The meeting kick started with the National Anthem following the arrival of Osinbajo at 10:05am.

The opening prayers were said by Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo and his Power counterpart, Abubakar Aliyu.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Ministers in attendance are Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed, Power, Abubakar Aliyu, Ministers of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, Health, Joseph Ekumankama, and Agriculture and Rural Development – Mustapha Shehuri.

Others joined the meeting virtually from their various offices.

Details soon…