Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting started around 11am at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, when Osinbajo walked into the Council Chambers.

After the rendition of the National anthem, the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello, offered the opening Muslim prayer.

Meanwhile, President Buhari is back in the country from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He arrived in the country on Tuesday night, a day early than his scheduled returned date. He was scheduled to return Wednesday at about 1.30a.m.

Buhari’s plane touched down at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 10.45p.m on Tuesday night.

He was reported to have cut short his trip as a result of the current security developments in Zamfara, Kaduna and some other parts of the country.