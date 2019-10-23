Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

It started around 11 am with the rendition of the National Anthem.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, offered the opening Muslim prayer, while the Christian prayer was said by the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah.

Other cabinet members in attendance are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation represented by the Dr Habiba Lawal, the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday left Nigeria to participate at a three-day Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia.