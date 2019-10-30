Juliana Taiwo Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

The meeting started around 11am at the Presidential Villa with the rendition of the national anthem.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu said the opening Muslims prayer while the Christian prayer was said by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan and the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Jalil Arabi are in attendance alongside the ministers.

President Muhammadu Buhari, is current participating in the third session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

Buhari is also scheduled to participate in a plenary session on Wednesday in which President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger; President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and President Denis Sassou-Nguesso of Congo-Brazzaville will discuss ‘‘What’s next for Africa? How will investment and trade transform the continent into the next great economic success story?’’

The session will provide an opportunity for President Buhari to highlight the importance of public and private organisations to work together to grow economies that create a prosperous society for all, according to the statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Buhari will also discuss his administration’s efforts to ensure that majority of Nigerian citizens have an acceptable standard of living.

The third annual conference is being attended by world leaders, as well as business leaders, innovators and policymakers from the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Details later…