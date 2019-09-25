Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting started at the Council Chamber of the State House around 11 am.

The opening Christian prayer was offered by the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura, while the Muslim prayer was said by the Minister of Communication, Ibrahim Pantami, after rendition of the National anthem.

Apart from ministers in attendance, other cabinet members in the hall included the Permanent Secretary Ecological Fund, Dr Habiba Lawal, who represented the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari.

Others are Acting Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, and the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Jalal Arabi.

This is Osinbajo’s first FEC meeting he is chairing under the second term administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari, who normally preside over the meeting, is currently in New York for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).