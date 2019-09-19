Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the 97th National Economic Council meeting, the fifth for the year 2019, at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The NEC comprises state governors and relevant ministries of government and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The meeting started about 11:25 am when the Vice President arrived and called for the rendition of the national anthem.

The Chairman of the Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF), and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said the opening prayer.