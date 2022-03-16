From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, received the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) mid-term report at the 7th National Action Plan (NAP 7.0), which has a 60-day cycle.

This is even as he reiterated the commitment of the President Muhammedu Buhari’s administration to improving the economy, through implementing reforms that are vital to improving the country’s business environment.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

According to a statement by his spokesman, Olaolu Akande, while receiving the report during the committee’s meeting, Osinbajo urged ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) of government to ensure the successful implementation of reforms under the council’s NAP 7.0.

In line with the commitment to improving the business environment in Nigeria, the council had commenced NAP 7.0 on February 7 to drive the implementation of these key reforms.

Osinbajo said: “This is why we must have these reforms. It is also important that all the procedure reforms can be put in place. At meetings like this, issues that should be resolved are escalated for onward resolutions; and those things that need to be done have to be done,” he said.

The vice president commended the PEBEC team, led by the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business and Council Secretary, Jumoke Oduwole, for their hard work and commitment towards ensuring the implementation of the reforms.