Omodele Adigun

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has commended the management of the country’s legal technology solution provider, Law Pavilion, for its endless commitment towards adoption of digital technology for the good of administration of justice.

Professor Osinbajo, who stated this in his keynote address at the 2020 Law Pavilion Technology Conference themed: “A new paradigm in justice delivery” noted that the innovative resourcefulness of Law Pavilion Business Solutions Limited in unleashing digital technology on Nigeria’s judicial sector is laudable, adding that the entire world is now at an unusual time that technology cannot be ignored in judicial processes and other spheres of life.”

“Almost on a yearly basis, the Law Pavilion team has consistently introduced new technology products for justice delivery. We are all extremely proud of your resourcefulness and the hard work that you have put behind all of these through the years. Our world has changed dramatically. In March this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, something happened that clearly redefined everything that we knew to be normal. No nation was prepared for what we are experiencing today,” Osinbajo expressed.